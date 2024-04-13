The 2017 NBA Championship Series — Cavaliers and Warriors

By Ron Griffitts

Contributing columnist

In June 2017, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) coached by Tyronn Lue with executive David Griffin met the Golden State Warriors (67-15) coached by Steve Kerr with executive Bob Myers in the 2017 NBA Championship Series.

The Cavaliers had defeated the Indiana Pacers 4-0, the Toronto Raptors 4-0, and the Boston Celtics 4-1 to get to the Championship Series. They were led by LeBron James (26.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 8.7 apg), Kyrie Irving (25.2 ppg, 5.8 apg), Kevin Love (19.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg) and Tristan Thompson (9.2 rpg).

Golden State got past the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0, the Utah Jazz 4-1 and the San Antonio Spurs 4-0 to get the finals. They were led by Kevin Durant who they had signed as a free agent in the off season, (25.1 ppg. 8.3 rpg, 4.8 apg), Stephen Curry (25.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 6.6 apg), Klay Thompson (22.3 ppg), Draymond Green (10.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.0 apg) and Zaza Pachulia (5.9 rpg).

Game one was in Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The Cavaliers were flat and outscored in each of the four quarters for a 113-91 Warrior win. Kevin Durant led with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists while Stephen Curry contributed 28 points and 10 assists. For Cleveland LeBron James had 28 points, Kyrie Irving 23 and Kevin Love had 15 points and 21 rebounds.

Game two, still in Oakland, was more of the same as the Warriors took a 2-0 series lead with a convincing 132-113 win. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Kevin Durant added 33 points and 13 rebounds and Klay Thompson had 22 points. For Cleveland LeBron had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists while Kevin Love had 29 points and Kyrie Irving had 19.

For game three, the teams switched to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio and the Cavaliers played much better and led 94-89 after three quarters. But, they could not hold on for the win and the Warriors pulled out a 118-113 victory to take a three games to none lead in the series.

LeBron with 39 and Kyrie Irving with 38 points led Cleveland while Kevin Durant had 31 points, Klay Thompson contributed 30, including 6 of 11 from the three point line, and Stephen Curry had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Golden State.

In game four, the Cavaliers played their best game of the series with a 137-116 victory. Kyrie Irving had 40 points while LeBron had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Kevin Love had 23 points while Kevin Durant had 35 points for Golden State.

The teams moved back to Oakland for game five and although Cleveland played well with LeBron contributing 41 points and 13 rebounds, the Warriors won the game and the NBA title with a 129-120 triumph. Kevin Durant continued his scoring prowess with 39 points and Stephen Curry added 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Kevin Durant got the Championship Series MVP award and both teams were back in the finals the following year.

Statistics for this article are from basketball-reference.com.