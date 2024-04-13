Darke County swim team summer sign-up information

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Stingrays swim team will be holding sign-ups at Greenville Grace Church, 4805 st. Rt. 49 s, Greenville on April 28 from 4:00 p.m. To 6:00 p.m. The Darke County swim team is hosted by the Greenville City swimming pool. We will hold summer practices and home meets at this location. Darke County swim team is a community-based recreational team open to all Darke County children, ages 4-18, with an emphasis on having fun, learning and refining swim techniques, individual accomplishment, and team spirit. The season runs from the beginning of June to the beginning or middle of July. For the month of May, weekly indoor practice season at the Darke County Y.M.C.A. will be announced. Outdoor practices will begin in June and are held Monday through Friday starting from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Our swim meets are held on weeknights or Saturday mornings and include events for kickboard-assisted swimmers to high school state qualifiers.

Payment is due at registration. There is a registration fee of $40./swimmer or $90/family and the cost of a Greenville City pool pass is $100/person or $150/family. Our board members will be present at sign-ups to answer any questions. In lieu of in-person registration, you may register online at our website: Teamunify.com/team.recdcs/page/home. You can also check out our website for additional information including our calendar of events. Please email the Darke County swim team for further questions: [email protected]