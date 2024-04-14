Matsunoki AAU competition team kicks off the 2024 season

Greenville’s Matsunoki AAU Competition Team: From Left to Right-Back Row: Sensei Sylvain Shank, Nolan Seger, Henry Ross, Tate Richardson, Annabelle Holsapple, Liam Strunks, Sensei Lisa Shank; Front Row: Evan Glasscoe, Connor Glasscoe, Dylan Glick, Cooper Glasscoe, Josie Holsapple, Jerimy Straight, Henry Dynes. Provided photos Greenville’s Matsunoki AAU Competition Team Coaches: From Left to Right- Henry Ross, Tate Richardson, Dori Richardson, Annabelle Holsapple. Greenville’s Matsunoki AAU Competition Team Donation to Fish’s Choice Pantry Food Bank: From Left to Right- Lily Preston, Nolan Seger, Tate Richardson, Henry Ross, and representatives from Fish’s.

GREENVILLE- Greenville’s Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center AAU Competition Team has kicked off the 2024 season. In March, the team traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana with a talented group of Karate students to compete in the 2024 Amateur Athletic Union District tournament. The team has been working diligently as they prepared for the very first tournament of the season to compete in Kubudo (weapons), Kata (forms), and Kumite (sparring). Their training paid off as they brought home 21 medals.

The 2024 traveling team consists of a team of twelve athletes with ages ranging between 7 and 14 years-old from local school districts including Arcanum Butler, DeColores Montessori, Franklin Monroe, Greenville and Northmont. Four team members are developing their leadership skills by serving not only as athletes on the team but also in the role of assistant team coaches. These individuals have committed to additional leadership and coaching workshops. The team will continue to prepare for two additional competitions at the district level in Ohio and Kentucky before advancing to the AAU Regionals in Chicago, Illinois in May and then ultimately to Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, FL in July. The team will wrap up the season at Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina at the end of July.

The team has demonstrated a strong sense of giving back to their community through donations to the local police department during their spaghetti dinner event and to Fish Choice Pantry Food Bank (contributions were collected through an annual Halloween party). Your involvement makes a difference! Please help to encourage and support the team as they embark on their latest endeavor. If you would like to make a financial contribution or donation to help Team Elite meet their traveling expenses, please contact Amy Ross at 937-459-9880 for more details.

Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering a variety of classes for all ages including Pre Juniors (ages 6-7), Juniors (ages 8-12), and Adults (ages 13-99+). Anyone interested in attending classes are encouraged to attend a free trial class. More information about classes can be found at our website matsunokikarate.com or stop by the dojo on Tuesday or Thursday night (5:30-8:30 pm).