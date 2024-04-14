Single car crash sends one to hospital

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, and Phillipsburg Fire Department responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On April 13, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, and Phillipsburg Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by Jenna Cole, 31, of Laura, was traveling Northwest on State Route 49. Ms. Cole failed to control her vehicle, and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

Ms. Cole was treated on scene, then transported to Miami Valley Hospital to be further evaluated.

This accident remains under investigation.