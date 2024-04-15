Driver hits pole in early morning crash

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tri-Village Rescue and New Madison Fire Department responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

NEW MADISON — On April 15, at 12:20 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Tri Village Rescue and New Madison Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of State Route 121 in reference to a single vehicle accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Gray 2007 Honda Civic, driven by Cristian Garcia, 25, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on State Route 121. Garcia failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

Garcia was treated on scene, then transported to Wayne HealthCare to be further evaluated.

This accident remains under investigation.