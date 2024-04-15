Greenville, Bradford play a double header; high school softball roundup

Greenville senior Addie Burke celebrates her second triple of the day. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bradford senior Tegan Canan pitched two innings against Milton Union and had four strikeouts.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school softball games from April 12 – 14.

Greenville (9-4, 5-1) and Bradford (2-6, 1-2)

GREENVILLE — Greenville, Bradford and Milton Union played a round-robin out at Stebbins Field on April 13.

Greenville and Bradford started the day with Greenville taking the win, 15-3, in five innings. The Lady Wave put up four runs in the first inning. Sophomore Kendall Cromwell drove in a run and senior Addie Burke had a RBI triple.

Greenville put up three more runs in the second inning. Junior Kylar Arnett and senior Mahayla Cook each drove in a run while Cromwell drove in her second run of the game.

Greenville mostly scored their runs with two outs. They were able to start and sustain scoring rallies throughout the game. Bradford made the plays to keep Greenville off the bases for the first two outs.

Bradford head coach Shon Schaffer said playing Greenville helped his young team play faster. He also said playing these bigger schools will help the team down the road, it will especially help when playing against schools their size.

“We held our own there for three, four innings with Greenville. That’s a really good program with fast playing girls,” Schaffer said.

Greenville tacked on more runs as the game went on. Senior Ella McLear had four RBI in the game, including three runs scored on a double.

Bradford scored all three runs in the third inning. Freshman Vivian Harlemen dropped down a sacrifice bunt to drive in a run. Freshman Chloe Hocker and junior Lex Clark each drove in a run as well.

On the mound, sophomore Casey Bolen had three strikeouts in two innings pitched. Juniors Zoey Burns and Morgan Thompson each had two strikeouts in two innings of work for Greenville.

Greenville head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a good game from his team, but they still have more work to do.

“We’re going to get better. We’re a work in progress. It’s April, we’ll keep grinding the next six weeks and get much better,” Newland said.

Greenville then played Milton Union next and held on for a 4-2 win. The Lady Wave scored three runs in the first inning. Cromwell drove in two runs on a single and Burke hit another RBI triple.

After Milton Union got one run on the board, Cromwell drove in her third RBI of the game and her fifth on the day with a sacrifice groundout.

Newland said the team had chances to break open the game, but couldn’t get that one hit to get things rolling.

In the sixth inning, Milton Union had bases loaded with no outs. With Burns on the mound, she struck out the next three batters to maintain Greenville’s 4-1 lead.

Then in the seventh inning, Milton Union had bases loaded with two outs. They walked in one run to make it 4-2. Burns then shut the door on the Lady Bulldogs with a strikeout to end the inning. She had 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Newland said his team came through when they needed to the most.

“They made the plays and it was a good ballgame. The last two innings they were beating the door down their third and fourth time through,” Newland said.

Bradford ended the day with a 15-5 loss to Milton Union. The Lady Bulldogs rode their momentum from the last two innings against Greenville and scored four runs in the first inning.

Coming off a break, Bradford started out slow and made a few errors to give Milton Union some free runs. After a seven-run third inning, The Lady Bulldogs were up 14-1.

Bradford scored in the third inning off an inside the park home run by Harlemen.

The Lady Railroaders then put up four runs in the fourth inning. With bases loaded, Harlemen hit a bases-clearing double to score three runs. Clark then put a ball in play to score Harlemen.

After a scoreless inning in the fourth, Milton Union got the one run they needed to get the run rule win.

Senior Tegan Canan pitched two innings and had four strikeouts.

With the recent rainouts, they have played five games the last two weeks. Schaffer said this team needs to play as many games as possible to not only get better, but get used to the speed of the game.

“I’m devastated when we get rainouts because we need to play 27 games just to get these girls ready for tournament,” Schaffer said.

Bradford will play a string of games this week. They will host Franklin Monroe on April 17 then have back to back road games at Arcanum on April 18 and at Brookville on April 19. All three games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then host Benjamin Logan on April 20 at noon.

Greenville will host Piqua on April 17 and Tippecanoe on April 18. They will then play at Piqua on April 19. All three games will start at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia (5-3, 1-1)

After nearly a week off, Ansonia got back on the diamond and lost 13-3 to Minster. Senior Brenna Schmit drove in a run for Ansonia. Senior Abby Kramer and sophomore Ava Thatcher each hit a double. Kramer had five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Ansonia will host Mississinawa Valley on April 18 at 5 p.m. They will then play Russia at the Newton Cancer Classic on April 19 at 7 p.m. They will then host Madison for a double header on April 20 at 11 a.m.

Arcanum (5-7, 2-1)

The Lady Trojans lost both games of a double header to Kenton Ridge on April 13. They lost 8-3 in the first game. Sophomore Gracy Fry and freshman Matty Noe each had a RBI. Senior Hannah Kendig pitched all seven innings and had a strikeout. They then lost the second game, 7-4. Senior Emilie Fout had three RBI and a home run. Noe drove in another run as well. Freshman Cam Garbig had three strikeouts in five innings pitched. Arcanum will host Bradford on April 18 at 5 p.m. They will then host Springboro on April 20 for a double header starting at 11 a.m.

Franklin Monroe (3-8, 2-1)

The Lady Jets split a double header on April 13. They won 21-3 against Fairlawn. Freshman Faith Wintrow and senior Jocelyn Gray each had three RBI. Junior Layni Ressler and senior Jozlynn Wintrow each had two RBI. Junior Lila Davis pitched five innings and had 11 strikeouts. Franklin Monroe then lost 18-6 to Bethel-Tate. Jozlynn Wintrow had three RBI and a home run in the game. Gray drove in two more runs. Franklin Monroe will be at Bradford on April 17 at 5 p.m. They will then host Newton at 5 p.m. and play Springfield Shawnee on April 20 as part of a double header at Fort Loramie starting at noon.

Mississinawa Valley (3-3, 2-1)

The Lady Blackhawks lost 14-8 to St. Henry at home on April 13. St. Henry broke a 3-3 tie with a six-run third inning and gained their six-run lead with a five-run fifth inning. Freshman Gentry Newbauer and senior MacKenzea Townsend each had two RBI. Freshman Ella Godfrey had 14 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. They will be at Ansonia on April 18 at 5 p.m.

Versailles (6-3, 0-1)

The Lady Tigers dropped both games of a double header at Carlisle on April 13. They lost 10-2 in the first game. Senior Colleen Hiestand had a home run and had two strikeouts on the mound in six innings pitched. The Lady Tigers lost the second game, 15-13. Senior Reagan Brown had four RBI. Senior Lauryn Cordonnier and sophomore Sara Dirksen each had two RBI. Hiestand had three strikeouts in five innings pitched while sophomore Brooke Bergman had a strikeout in two innings pitched. Versailles will be at Parkway on April 18 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then play Russia at 5 p.m. and then Newton after at the Newton Cancer Classic on April 19. Versailles will turn around and play a double header at home on April 20 against Tri-County North starting at 11 a.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].