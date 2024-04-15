Arcanum wins at Russia, Greenville walks it off over Stebbins; high school baseball roundup

Greenville freshman Isaac Kerg drove in the game-winning run for Greenville against Stebbins. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 12 – 14.

Arcanum (5-5, 2-1)

The Trojans went on the road and won 7-6 at Russia on April 12. Sophomore Derek Longstreth had four RBI. Junior Seth Fearon, sophomore Kolton Quigney and freshman Luke Stephens each had a RBI. Sophomore Regan Christ pitched five innings and had four strikeouts. Sophomore Ethan Kearney pitched two innings and had two strikeouts. Arcanum will host Bradford on April 18 and host Troy Christian on April 19 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Bradford (5-3, 2-0)

The Railroaders won both games of a double header against Milton-Union at home on April 13. They won 5-1 their first game. Seniors Tucker Miller and Trey Schmelzer along with junior Own Canan each had a RBI. Senior Landon Wills had 16 strikeouts in seven innings pitched and allowed two hits. Bradford won 3-0 in the second game. Schmelzer drove in another run and had a double. Junior Treyl Manuel pitched five innings and had five strikeouts. Junior Owen Canan pitched two innings and had two strikeouts. Bradford will be at Arcanum on April 18 starting at 5 p.m. The Railroaders will then host Botkins on April 19 at 5 p.m. and then host Northridge on April 20 for a double header starting at 10 a.m.

Greenville (5-4, 3-3)

The Green Wave won 8-7 on a walk-off hit by freshman Isaac Kerg. Greenville scored two runs in the seventh inning to grab the win over Stebbins. Junior Braeden Wills had three RBI and Kerg had two RBI. Freshman Titus Eberwein also had a RBI. Junior Layne Hocker and freshman Cole Oswalt each had four strikeouts on the mound. Greenville will host Piqua on April 17 at 5 p.m. They will then host Tippecanoe on April 18 at 5 p.m. and rematch Piqua at Piqua on April 19 at 5 p.m. Greenville will finish out the week at Chaminade-Julienne on April 20 at noon.

Versailles (6-3)

Hosting the Zac Richard Classic, Versailles split a double header. They won the first game, 6-0, over Van Wert. Six different players drove in a run for Versailles. Senior Lane Bergman had three hits in the game. Senior Gabe White had three strikeouts in four innings pitched. They then lost 12-11 to Fort Loramie. Junior Ben Subler had three RBI in the game. Juniors Matt Subler and Jace Watren each had two RBI, including a home run by Matt Subler. Ben Subler and junior Chase Monnin each had two strikeouts on the mound. Versailles will play at St. John’s on April 18 and at Anna on April 19 with both games starting at 5 p.m. They will then play Northmont in a double header on April 20 starting at 11 a.m.

