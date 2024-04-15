Four county schools compete at Fred Durkle Invitational

Tri-Village Noah Finkbine (right) and Arcanum Brady Lock (left) took second and third in the 110 meter hurdles. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Lydia Hahn from Ansonia took first in the 1600 meter run. Sydney Baker from Franklin Monroe took first in the pole vault.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village track and field teams participated in the Fred Durkle Invitational on April 12 at Twin Valley South High School.

In the girls team rankings, Ansonia took third place. Arcanum finished in fifth with Franklin Monroe finishing seventh and Tri-Village finishing ninth.

In the relay events for the girls, Franklin Monroe took third in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:57.24. Ansonia took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.38. Tri-Village took third with a time of 54.58. Ansonia finished third in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:42.10.

In the girls individual track events, Gabby Leeper from Ansonia took second and Heidi Bell from Tri-Village took second and third respectively in the 100 meter hurdles. Leeper ran for a time of 17.55 and Bell ran for a time of 17.68. In the 100 meter dash, Adalynn Hines from Tri-Village took second with a time of 13.16. Rose Barga from Ansonia took third with a 13.27 and Presley Cox from Franklin Monroe took fourth with a 13.39. Lydia Hahn from Ansonia took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:43.32. In the 300 meter hurdles, Leeper took third with a time of 53.23 and Savannah Miller from Arcanum took fifth with a time of 54.76. Barga took third in the 200 meter with a time of 27.73.

In the girls field events, Faith Wooten from Arcanum took second in the discus throw with a distance of 110’10”. In the high jump, Cox took third with a height of 4’08”. Olivia Schmitmeyer from Ansonia and June Cook from Arcanum took fourth and fifth with heights of 4’06”. In the long jump, Olivia Creager from Ansonia took first with a distance of 16’10.25”. Hines took second with a distance of 15’10” and London Reichert from Ansonia took fourth with a distance of 15’6.25”. In shot put, Wooten took second with a distance of 36’11.5”. In pole vault, Sydney Baker from Franklin Monroe took first with a height of 10’6”. Colleen Steinmetz from Ansonia took second at the same height. Reichert took third wtih a height of 10’ and Kamryn Beisner from Arcanum took fourth with a height of 8’.

In the boys team rankings, Ansonia took second. Arcanum finished eighth, Tri-Village finished tenth and Franklin Monroe finished 15th.

In the relay events, Ansonia took second in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:35.11. In the 4×100 meter relay, Ansonia took third with a time of 46.15. Ansonia also took third in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:41.96.

In the individual track events for the boys, Noah Finkbine from Tri-Village took second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.44. Brady Lock from Arcanum took third with a time of 16.52. In the 1600 meter run, Ethan Sparks from Ansonia took second with a time of 4:48.0. In the 300 meter hurdles, Lock took second with a time of 42.74. In the 800 meter run, Matthew Lee from Ansonia took second with a time of 2:03.08. In the 200 meter dash, Wyatt Spencer and Brayden Bromagem from Ansonia took third and fourth with times of 23.51 and 23.60. Bennett Lehman from Ansonia set a new school record in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:42.10.

In the field events, Finkbine took second in the high jump with a height of 6’. Lock took third with a height of 5’10” and Ethan Reichert from Ansonia took fourth with 5’08”. In the long jump, Charlie Weiss from Arcanum took second with a distance of 20’2.50”. Tanner Printz from Tri-Village took fifth with a distance of 19’7.75”. In the pole vault, Cade Shellhaas from Ansonia took first with a height of 13’. Nate Good from Ansonia took third with a height of 12’.

