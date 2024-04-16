AWTHS open this Saturday

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Aranum News

Saturday, April 20th the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host a special display of Arcanum High School memorabilia including items from the 56 State Basketball team, Majorette uniforms from the sixties, just to name a few. Make plans to visit AWTHS between 2 and 4 p.m. This special display is for one-day ONLY. They have a collection of Yearbooks (Arcettes) that dates back to as early as 1921. They also have many graduate class AHS photos, school programs as well as information on their laptop that’s not available in binders. Computer usage is by appt only. If you are unavailable during that time, please contact Barb Deis at 937-622-0119 to schedule a private showing time on Friday or earlier Saturday. The AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street in Arcanum.

It was a great night at the Arcanum Booster Club Invitational track meet. The 4×8 team of Kennedy Hayes, Brynn Byers, Sadie Waldo, and Ella Warren set a new meet record and finished first! Congratulations to this impressive group of Lady Trojans from Arcanum Middle School!

The 71st Franklin Monroe Alumni Banquet was held on April 6th at the high school in Pitsburg. Many thanks to Marcus Bixler and Andrea Swank Raterman for planning and presenting the evening. The meal was catered by Romer’s, Tiffany Barnes-Stebbins completed table decorations. The Honor Class of 1974 was introduced by Janet Peters, the class of 1999 was introduced by Andrea Swank Raterman, and the Class of 2024 was introduced by Libby Fox. The guest speaker was FM Alum Tim Booher. Earlene Morris was honored as the oldest Alumnus (Monroe 1938 – 86th year), and the Alumnus who came the furthest was Steve Sarver (FM-74) who traveled from San Luis Obispo, CA (2,325 miles!) Scholarships were presented to Libby Fox, Hallie Aslinger, Sherry Dong, Natalie Suter, Jozlynn Wintrow, and Mason Lair. Mason also received the Wilbur and Alice Frantom Memorial Scholarship. Congratulations to each one of these deserving senior students. The Class Roll Call was taken, and Andrea handed off the gavel to Rachel Lyn Heck, who will need help coordinating next year’s Banquet-attention Class of 2000! Many thanks from the Alumni Committee to all who supported us in advertising, extra donations for expenses, and sent scholarship donations for our Seniors! Next year’s Banquet will be held on April 5, 2025.

Thirty Franklin Monroe Sophomores traveled to Philadelphia and Washington DC in March. It was a fantastic 5-day trip. They got to see and hear about so many symbols of our nation’s history. They spent one day touring Philadelphia, then headed to DC where they had two FULL days of touring places like Arlington Cemetery, The Holocaust Museum, Smithsonian Museums, National Archives, and all the monuments. When the students visited the Capitol building, alumni Jack Gruber (FM-84) met up with them and snapped a few photographs. It’s always great to hear his stories about our nation’s capital. The students also visited Mt. Vernon and got to see two 9/11 Memorials. And as a bonus, they saw the beautiful cherry blossoms in bloom Fun was had by all!

Come out and join in the fun at The Arcanum Opera House on May 10th when the Arcanum Preservation Society will host a Paint Party featuring this beautiful Bumblebee & Coneflower painting! The ticket price covers all your painting supplies to include a pre-traced 16×20 canvas

and step-by-step instructions. Plus, the Arcanum Preservation Society will provide one glass of wine, soft drink or water and some snacks for everyone to enjoy! But most importantly, $12 of every ticket will go to the preservation of the beautiful Opera House in the Arcanum Community! If you have never been inside this is your chance to see this magnificent historic building. It is beautiful to behold and has so much potential for the community! Please support the preservation of this historic building, have a fun night out and go home with a beautiful painting in the process! Ticket price is $47, $12 of which goes straight to the Preservation Society and if we sell at least fifteen tickets Whimsical Works will donate an extra $5 per painter! It’s a win/win for you and the community!

Remember, Whimsical Works provides everyone with a pre-traced canvas for stress free painting! No need to stress, everyone’s turn out fantastic! No experience necessary. This is fun art, not fine art! Please try to show up no later than 6 p.m. so that they can begin on time. Please note there are limited tickets available. This is a pre-pay event. Registration closes May 8th or until sold out. You can pay using the Whimsical Works’ payment link or contact the Arcanum Preservation Society (937-459-1157) who will be collecting payments also. Payment link: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLHPYCN6H4D1E/checkout/EAJQFEHQKFGAWJ3FFZTGI4KD?fbclid=IwAR3aWExvlt2gZfSUB7XK2ANztuqEVueEmoTKnU7R-c3pqCHRuMrfljBhF5E_aem_AZpxqBzu3HaYCoS_Ysa8STQkRH8A5cnMXiH7VqILPnYbvd_LiqVp5oFgUXRcc-87ehblsOLzlHgKefxrZjgE37nq. Or email [email protected] or call 513-850-4728. They hope to see you for this fun benefit! Let’s paint! The Arcanum Opera House is located at 102 W. South Street, Arcanum.

“April can make old things new.” ~unknown

“Spring is April’s way of saying ‘Let’s Bloom’.” ~unknown