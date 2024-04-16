Spring Fling features Nan Whaley

Nan Whaley

GREENVILLE — This years “Spring Fling” ‘Women Equal Justice’ event, will feature Nan Whaley, former mayor of the City of Dayton and previous gubernatorial candidate in the 2022 election.

The gathering is set for Friday, April 19, at the Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th St., Greenville. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door, which includes light food and drink, with walk-ins accepted.

RSVP’s (appreciated but not necessary) can be made to [email protected] or text (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483. There will also be “A Time of Sharing” where other inspired women may relate their stories. The program will benefit the Cancer Association of Darke County, in memory of all those brave souls who have recently battled cancer and passed away. For more information, contact Ted and Holly Finnarn.