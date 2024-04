A portion of Beanblossom Road will be closed on April 18. Metro Creative Services

GREENVILLE — Beanblossom Road will be closed between State Route 49 and Ludy Road on Thursday, April 18, for the replacement of a failed culvert on the west side of its intersection with the R.J. Corman Railroad.

The closure is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. with the road reopened to traffic by 3 p.m. the same day.

Questions or comments may be referred to Jim Surber, Darke County Engineer at 937-547-7375 or [email protected].