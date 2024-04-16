Disaster relief funding available.

Ohio Department of Job & Family Services is assisting low income families and individuals who were adversely affected by the tornado on March 14. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Darke County has been granted special funding from the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services to assist low-income families and individuals in Darke County with the affects of the March 14 tornado. The deadline to Apply is April 30.

Darke County Job & Family Services may be able to provide assistance to Darke County residents who were adversely affected by the tornado.

Families must have a minor child in the home and a household income at or below the 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). The special funding will offer up to $1,500 in disaster assistance.

For households that do not include a minor child, the individuals must age 55 or older or disabled individuals (in receipt of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability, Veterans Administration Disability, etc. and have a household income at or below the 200 percent Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Up to $750 disaster assistance is available.

Applications will be accepted through the end of the business day on April 30, 2024, or until funds have been exhausted.

Complete and submit an application at: 631 Wagner Ave., Greenville, OH 45331, Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.