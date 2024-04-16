Lady Jets softball lose in extra innings at Tri-County North

Senior Keihl Johnson pitched the whole game and had nine strikeouts. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Lila Davis drove in the lone run for the Lady Jets. Junior Addie Bauman tried her best to avoid it, but was tagged out down the first base line.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

LEWISBURG — The Lady Jets softball team lost in extra innings at Tri-County North on April 16. It was a 1-1 game entering the eighth inning when sophomore Chloe Jackson drove in the game-winning run for the Lady Panthers.

Head coach Jared Morris said it was a tough one to lose. They had their chances to put up some runs, but couldn’t get that one hit to drive them in.

“We left 10 runners on, we can’t do that. We had runners on in almost every inning and could not get them in,” Morris said.

After getting runners on in the first two innings, the Lady Jets had bases loaded in the top of the third inning with one out. Junior Lila Davis got hit by a pitch to drive in senior Jozlynn Wintrow to go up 1-0.

Senior Keihl Johnson was able to keep the Lady Panthers offense in check throughout the game. Even when TCN found themselves in a rare scoring situation, Johnson and the Franklin Monroe defense got that final out to keep them off the scoreboard.

The Lady Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. After the lead-off batter got hit by a pitch, TCN dropped down a bunt to move them over. An error on the throw to first gave the Lady Panthers the chance to send the runner all the way home.

Both teams continued to battle and try to find enough offense to scratch across the game-winning run. After seven innings were completed, they headed to extras.

There, TCN kept Franklin Monroe in check and did enough in the bottom half of the inning to get the winning run across.

Morris said the team won’t capitalize on every at bat they have with runners in scoring position, but they just needed to get one player to come through with that hit.

“They’re kids. You can’t expect them to be perfect all the time. You just hope somebody steps up in the right moment,” Morris said.

Senior Olivia Sease had two hits in the game. Freshman Faith Wintrow and senior Jocelyn Gray each had a double.

Johnson pitched the whole game and gave up five hits and had nine strikeouts.

The team is now 3-11 on the season with a 2-2 WOAC record. They will be at Bradford on April 17 and then host Newton on April 18. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch. The Lady Jets will end the week at Fort Loramie where they will play a double header starting a noon against Shawnee.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].