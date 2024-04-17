Common Bond coming to TCC

Common Bond Quartet Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Common Bond Quartet is based near Ashland, Kentucky. The group began in 2009 with four friends who loved Southern Gospel Quartet music. Thinking they would only sing in the Lexington area a few times a year, they soon found that God had other plans for them. In the past 10 years, Common Bond has twice been nominated as a New Horizon Group and they have had several songs make their way up the Singing News Gospel Music Charts. They have traveled the USA from north to south and east to west sharing their music .When they started the quartet their prayer was that God would lead them and open doors for them. God has done that and Common Bond just keeps walking through those open doors.

The current line up for the group includes Rick Melton, lead singer and owner-manager of the group. Melton also plays guitar and writes songs. Bob Melford serves as baritone. He also plays piano and trumpet. Rick Towe is the bass singer and Kevin Willis rounds out the group with strong tenor vocals. Willis also plays piano and bass guitar. Melton’s wife, Karen Melton is a very talented pianist and an alto vocalist who occasionally joins the group.

This multi talented group select songs that will minister to your heart and speak truth to your soul. They deliver lyrics with smooth harmony, clarity and a bit of humor. The ministry of Common Bond Quartet is sure to leave you tapping your toes and feeling blessed.

Triumphant Christian Center is pleased to host Common Bond Quartet in concert Sunday evening April 28, 6 p.m. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville. A love offering will be received for the group.