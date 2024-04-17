Students observe National County Government Month

Students from local government classes met with elected officials for a day of learning the services and duties of local government in observance of National County Government Month. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Students from around the county gathered at the commissioners’ office to celebrate National County Government Month. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes.

The nation’s 3,069 counties serving more than 300 million Americans provide essential services to create healthy, safe, vibrant and communities. Darke County and all counties take pride in their responsibility to protect and enhance the health, well-being, and safety of their residence in efficient and cost effective ways.

The commissioners hosted students from the surrounding government classes around the county to teach them about their local government and give them a first-hand view at the services closest to them.

“Our children should learn the general framework of their government, and then they should know where they come in contact with the government, where it touches their daily lives, and where their influence is exerted on the government,” Eleanor Roosevelt said.

The Darke County Commissioners Association of Ohio encourages fellow citizens to become engaged and aware in services provided by county governments throughout Ohio.

“Now you know where the different services are, so as you continue to live here, we hope you do, you know where to go to for all the legal things, paper work, dog licenses, and all those kinds of things, as well as job opportunities,” Combs said.

Commissioner Holmes thanked the students for attending and encouraged them to keep learning about the local government and help spread the information to those around them. Commissioner Aultman addressed the students to take various documentations on the county government and all the services the county provides.

The students also attended the Regular Session where Tonya Clark addressed a project Darke DD would like to have completed no later than Aug. 30, 2024. This project will be for a new Portico at their Birchwood Center.

“It will be for the front of the Birchwood Training Center,” Clark said. “This would provide a sheltered overhang for visitors when they enter and exit.”

The overhang will be utilized to keep visitors out of the elements, and it will not be attached to the front of the building but instead will have four pillars and be its own separate amenity. This is to ensure they would not have to tie into their sprinkler system, and it will also provide ventilation to ensure the “wind wont pick it up and carry it off.”

Bids for the project will be received by Darke County Board of DD at 520 S Broadway St., Greenville, until 1:30 p.m. on May 21. The bids will then be opened and read aloud publicly at that meeting. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]