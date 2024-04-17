Ladybugs, Butterflies will plant tree

GREENVILLE — Cerci’s canadensis, the eastern Redbud, will be planted in the Greenville City Park, thanks to donations from the Ladybug Garden Club the Butterflies Junior Garden Club. The clubs signed up through the Greenville City Park Tree Donor application on the City of Greenville website.
With Arbor Day April 26, it’s a good time to select a tree for the yard. The Redbud flowers are showy in a light to dark magenta pink in the spring with impressive foliage through to the fall. Get outdoors and plant a tree.