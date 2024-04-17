Motorists should use caution during Trash Bash

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and the Darke County Solid Waste Management District Director Krista Fourman advise motorists to use caution while traveling Darke County roadways in the upcoming weekend.

On April 20 and 21, Darke County Solid Waste Management District will be holding its 17th Annual Trash Bash. Over 700 volunteers and organizations will be cleaning up 500 miles of Darke County and Township roads. These volunteers will be walking along roadways and picking up trash. The volunteer’s vehicles will be parked along or near the roads where the trash pick up is occurring. Participants should be wearing safety red colored shirts to increase visibility. Trash pick up is scheduled to occur from dawn to dusk on both days.

Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention to volunteers working near the roadway. As always you should not engage in distracted driving while operating a vehicle and keep your attention focused on driving your vehicle. Practice defensive driving techniques by looking ahead and being prepared for any problems that may occur.

Darke County deputies will be patrolling Darke County roadways and enforcing traffic laws. Always wear your seat belt and take the time to look both ways at intersections. Lets all work together to make Darke County roadways safe for volunteers and other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.