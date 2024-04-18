McGillvary speaks at breakfast

GREENVILLE — Tina McGillvary, the new Family & Consumer Extension Agent for Darke County, recently spoke at the Ag-Labor & Politics Breakfast, held Saturday morning, April 13, at Jack’s Cabin.
McGillvary related how she was born and raised in neighboring Miami County and attended Troy High School. She was active in 4-H as a youth and graduated from Wright State University and became an Extension Agent in North Carolina, and stayed there for the last eight years before moving back to Ohio for this current position. McGillvary talked of the many family and consumer science programs she will be involved with and answered many questions from those attending the breakfast.