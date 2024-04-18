Allen is Goldwater Scholar

OXFORD — Miami University junior Audrey Allen was one of three Miami students named as a Goldwater Scholar for 2024. Allen is one of 508 students nationwide to receive the scholarship – the premier undergraduate award for students intending a research career in mathematics, natural sciences, and engineering.

Allen is one of 16 Goldwater Scholars selected from Ohio universities this year. Nationwide, faculty nominated more than 1,350 students for the scholarship, worth up to $7,500 per year.

Allen, from Versailles, is studying Environmental Earth Science, Sustainability.

The Goldwater Scholarship is one of the most sought-after and impactful national science, engineering, and mathematics awards in the U.S. From an estimated pool of over 5,000 college sophomores and juniors, 1,353 science, engineering and mathematics students were nominated by 446 academic institutions to compete for the 2024 Goldwater scholarships. 508 students were awarded.188 of the Scholars are men, 236 are women, and virtually all intend to obtain a Ph.D. as their highest degree objective. Fifty-seven Scholars intend to pursue research careers in mathematics and computer science, 237 in the sciences, 80 in medicine, and 64 in engineering and materials research. An increasing number of the Goldwater Scholars have published their research in leading professional journals and have presented their work at professional society conferences.

Goldwater Scholars have gone on to win an impressive array of prestigious awards, becoming National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellows, NSF Graduate Research Fellows, Hertz Fellows, DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellows, Astronaut Scholars, Churchill Scholars, Marshall Scholars, and Rhodes Scholars.

