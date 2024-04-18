Teen driver training scholarships

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced nearly $2.5 million in grants to expand access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families.

Thirty-five local school districts and government agencies will receive grants totaling $2,495,655 from the Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program. Funding awarded through the program is used to provide driver training scholarships to eligible teenage drivers across Ohio.

Governor DeWine launched the scholarship program in 2022 to support teenage drivers whose families cannot otherwise afford the cost of a driving school. The funding is expected to provide driver training scholarships to approximately 5,500 Ohio students living in 43 counties.

This is the second round of funding offered through the scholarship program, which is administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO).

“This program is already helping hundreds of teens learn skills to be safer drivers, and we are happy to help even more young people receive driver training,” said Governor DeWine. “When young drivers know the strategies to stay safe on the roads, the roads are safer for everyone.”

Grant awards

“We know about half of Ohio teens obtain their driver’s license before they turn 18 which means they completed the mandatory requirements for licensure under Ohio law,” said Andy Wilson, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “But the other half who wait to get licensed are more likely to be involved in a crash in the first year they have a license. This is proof that driver training makes a difference.”

“Driver training plays a crucial role in setting teens up for a successful future,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO Director. “By distributing these funds to local jurisdictions, we can address the specific localized needs and resources of the community.”

This announcement follows a number of traffic safety initiatives for young drivers launched by Governor DeWine, including the new Creating Opportunities for Driver Education (CODE) Grant program that supports the expansion of driver training options in underserved areas.