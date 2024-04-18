A-Z Award applications accepted

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Center for Leadership Development is currently accepting applications for the annual A-Z Nonprofit Board Award. The center will announce recipients of the award on May 22, at the Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference, an annual event held at Edison State.

The award recognizes recipients for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship. It also provides nonprofit boards with a tool for self-evaluation and planning, as well as checks and balances that their organizations can use throughout the year. The tool provides specific steps and actions that will help boards meet their organizational goals.

The A-Z Nonprofit Board Checklist consists of 26 criteria, which fall under six areas: Governance and Leadership, Human Resources, Financial Management, Friendraising and Fundraising, Communication, and Partnerships. The award offers Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level recognition. Boards must meet at least 23 of the 26 criteria to be awarded at the Gold level, at least 19 of the criteria to be awarded Silver, and at least 17 of the criteria to be awarded Bronze.

To be considered for the award, nonprofit boards must submit the A-Z Nonprofit Board Checklist to the Center for Leadership Development by April 30, 2024. Nonprofit boards can apply for the award each year.

For more information, visit www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/awards.