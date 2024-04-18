Premier Health recognized for excellence

DAYTON — The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at three Premier Health hospitals – Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital South, and Upper Valley Medical Center – have been recognized with national awards for clinical excellence.

The hospitals are recipients of the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Each scored in the top 10 percent of Healogics wound care centers on the Clinical Excellence measure.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Atrium and Upper Valley Medical Center were also honored with the Center of Distinction award by Healogics. Both centers achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent.

Atrium’s Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services also received the President’s Circle Award from Healogics.

“These awards recognize the impressive outcomes and high patient satisfaction that are the focus of Premier Health’s wound care program,” said Scott Kanagy, DO, chief medical officer at Atrium and Miami Valley Hospital South. “Across Premier Health, our team members have demonstrated their commitment to providing exceptional services with a collaborative and compassionate approach. The result is positive outcomes for our patients and an improved quality of life.”

Premier Health’s Wound Care Centers offer highly specialized care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. These specialized treatments often prevent amputations and help patients return to active lives.

Advanced wound care provided at Premier Health includes negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. Premier Health also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help accelerate wound healing.

“We are committed to providing our patients with leading-edge technology and individualized treatment plans to get them back to their best health,” said Lakmali Ranathunga, MD, chief medical officer for the Premier Health north region. “Earning these awards is a testament to the hard work and care Premier Health teams put into everything they do.”

Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Atrium, Miami Valley Hospital South, and Upper Valley Medical Center are members of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers.

For more information about Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Premier Health, visit www.PremierHealth.com/services/burn-and-wound-center.