Wavaires coming to East Main Church

2023-2024 Wavaires Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On Sunday, April 28, 10:30 a.m., the Greenville High School Wavaires will be performing the cantata “I’ll Praise You Anywhere”. The cantata will be part of the Praise Celebration worship service at the East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main St., Greenville. Their Director is Chelsea Whirledge and their Assistant Director is Chris Andres. There will be a love offering going to the Wavaires.

The 2023-2024 Wavaires are Ethan Beckley, Lydia Beisner, Lexi Bertsch, Ryan Bolin, Sierra Brumbaugh, Mya Conway, Olivia Flatter, Maggie Galloway, Addie Gathard, Delia Gibson, Sienna Gilman, Bradi Grisez, Carson Henry, Ashton Inman, Erin Leensvaart, Riley McCartney, Emily McLear, Meadow Murphy, Izzy Sommer, Asia Thompson, Landon Weaver, Copeland Woodall, Elijah Worden and Avery Yount. Those Wavaires that are seniors will be recognized during the service.

For more information, Minister Jim Morehouse can be contacted at 937-547-1557.