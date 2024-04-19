Blood drives set for April 25

DARKE COUNTY – Help boost the April blood supply by donating at the Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, April 25 from 3-7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave.

There will also be a blood drive Thursday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Multiple blood types have been in low supply in April due to disruptions in collections caused by the early Easter holiday period and the solar eclipse.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.