Local Briefs

Gourd Patch event

GREENVILLE — The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch held its first meeting of the year on March 14 at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, Greenville. The 2024 schedule was shared and “How to make a Gourd Drum” was the program. The upcoming Gourd Artist Workshop and Sale was discussed. It will feature free demonstrations of various gourd art techniques, along with hand-crafted items for sale made by members. It will be held April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. For more info please contact [email protected]. They are always excited for new members to join their gourd patch; they hope you all come and check them out at the show and at their next meeting on May 9, 6:30 p.m. A gourd craft project is planned for the program followed by refreshments.

Ansonia HS Alumni banquet

ANSONIA — The Ansonia High School Alumni Association, Inc. plans to hold its annual banquet on Saturday, May 25 at the Ansonia School’s Cafetorium. There will also be a dance following the banquet at the Ansonia American Legion. The current committee is busy making plans and updating addresses. This year, they emailed as many invitations as possible to reduce the cost of postage. If you are an Ansonia HS Alumni, please send any address changes to the Ansonia HS Alumni Association; PO Box 146; Ansonia, OH 45303 or email the Ansonia Alumni Association at [email protected] to update any address changes. You can also go to facebook.com/AHSAlumniAssociationOhio. Invitations to the Ansonia HS Banquet & Dance are also available at the Ansonia High School Office and the Ansonia Branch of the GNB Banking Center. The deadline for the invitation is Saturday, May 11.

Darke County Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, April 27. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be Soul Express. Additional food will be available. There is also a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Following them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bing. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

GHS 1955 class luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, April 25, at the Asian Buffet on Wagner Ave., Greenville. For more information contact Georgeanna.

Railroad Museum

BRADFORD — The Bradford, Ohio Railroad Museum is expanding its hours to include the first and third Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. so more visitors can visit. The museum is open March through December, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and closed on Holidays.

FM Boe special meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a special Board of Education meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, April 24. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the employment of public employee(s). The Board of Education will enter into executive session on this matter.