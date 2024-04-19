GGMA, mayor host day of prayer

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, May 2, the country will be recognizing the 73rd annual “National Day of Prayer”. This year’s theme is “Lift up the World – Light up the World” based on II Samuel 22:29-31. The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association appreciates being able to hold this special event in cooperation with Greenville Mayor Jeff Whittaker’s office. The service will be at the First United Methodist Church at 202 W. Fourth St., Greenville at noon on May 2.

Several individuals will be lifting up prayers focusing on our community, government, businesses/agriculture, military/first responders, families, churches, media/arts and education. Music will be provided by local musicians “The Simple Gifts Quartet” which consists of Joseph Helfrich, Tom Menke, Carlton Jones and Dale Musser.

Event coordinators Pastor Gary Blacklidge and Jim Morehouse feel that despite all that’s going on in our nation, we can know that God is still God and He still listens to our prayers and praise. Those interested, may go to NationalDayofPrayer.org for more information or call me at (937) 547-1557 for more information.