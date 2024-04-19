Randolph Co. declared a Natural Disaster Area

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Indiana agricultural producers in Delaware, Henry, Jay, Randolph and Wayne counties and Darke County, Ohio, who lost property due to recent natural disasters are eligible for physical loss loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers these loans for losses caused by the tornado, high winds, hail and excessive rain that occurred on March 14, 2024.

FSA is offering these low-interest emergency loans to producers with a qualifying loss. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans for physical losses is November 29, 2024.

Impacted Area: Indiana, Ohio

Triggering Disaster: Tornado, High Winds, Hail and Excessive Rain on March 14, 2024

Application Deadline: November 29, 2024

Primary Counties Eligible: Randolph

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Indiana – Delaware, Henry, Jay and Wayne

Ohio – Darke County

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.