Spring events at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD — May is just around the corner and Bradford Public Library has some exciting events planned for all ages.

The Bradford Public invites everyone to its annual Summer Reading Kickoff Block party “A World of Adventure” on Wednesday, April 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. Registrations for the popular summer reading program will be open for all ages that evening. Everyone under 18 who registers will receive a free Kona Ice. There will be activities and crafts to get you excited for our summer program Adventure Begins at Your Library. Travel to adventure-filled destinations like the Amazon Rain Forest, Hawaii, and New Zealand and finish off your trip by stopping to grab some tacos from the Luz Tacos food truck. The library will be holding its spring book sale all through the week, so be sure to stop by and browse some gently used books to take home with you.

Sign ups are not required to attend this free family event.

The Spring Book Sale will begin on Monday, April 22 at 9 a.m. and will be open through the entire week during our regular hours of operation. Gently used books and movies will be available for a donation to the library. Come get your summer reading material.

The Nifty Needlers fiber arts group will meet on Thursday, May 2 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your projects to work on while you chat with other crafters or learn how to knit, crochet or sew. No registrations required.

A special Star Wars party will be held on May the 4th from 10:30 a.m.-noon for boys in grades k-5. Special crafts, snacks and activities will be offered. This is a free event and registration is required to attend. Please call the library to sign up.

Stop in to check out our library lending telescope, or take a look at their new STEAM to Go kits for children or Memory Kits for adults. They have a little something for everyone.

As always, if you have questions about any of the upcoming events, call the library at 937-448-2612.