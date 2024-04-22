Ansonia gets conference win over Tri-Village; high school baseball roundup

Ansonia freshman Kam Ingle drove in a pair of runs against Tri-Village. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Tri-Village sophomore Levi Farmer gets the out at first base.

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 19 – 21.

Ansonia 10 (5-6, 3-2) vs Tri-Village 0 (3-6, 0-4)

ANSONIA — The Tigers grab a WOAC win over the Patriots at home on April 20. Ansonia was coming off a 5-1 win at New Bremen on April 19. Freshman Lander Shives had two RBI and junior Darby Gilland pitched seven innings and allowed only four hits with four strikeouts. The team had eight hits.

Ansonia head coach Dustin Hecht said he wanted to see the team have that same success at the plate in this game. After playing some great baseball this week, the team was able to end their week on a high note.

“We’ve been playing real competitive. We went up to New Bremen and we had eight hits last night. Coming in, we wanted to see that continue today. I think we had 10 hits today,” Hecht said.

The Tigers had six-run second inning to take control of the game. Freshman Kam Ingle drove in the first run. With two outs on them, senior Keegen Weiss hit a two-run double to make it 3-0. Junior Asher Shives drove in one run and senior Trevor Hemmerich drove in two more.

Tri-Village head coach Josh Davies said the team has suffered from these kinds of innings this season. They can play great in some innings, but have that one inning that puts them in a hole.

“It’s kind of been the story of our season. We will play several good innings and then we have that one big inning that puts us behind the eight ball,” Davies said.

The Patriots started the game getting guys in scoring position, but couldn’t get them across to score. Once Hemmerich settled in on the mound, he was hard to hit off of.

Davies said Hemmerich did a great job keeping his team off balanced and limiting his base runners. For Hecht, he know Hemmerich can be this kind of shutdown pitcher.

“Once he settled in, he was lights out for us. That’s where he’s been. Once he settles in, he’s usual right on it,” Hecht said.

Ansonia scored four more runs in the fourth inning to grab the run-rule win. Hecht said he was happy to see the team not settle on their lead and continue to look for more runs.

Hemmerich pitched all five innings and had seven strikeouts. The Ansonia lineup did not strikeout.

Ansonia will be at Union City on April 25 and then host National Trail on April 26 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village will look to move on and continue to work on improving. With this young team, Davies is trying to get them in different situations to see how they react.

“We are trying to put them in different situations to see what they can do. Hopefully, we continue to improve along the way,” Davies said.

The Patriots will be at Bradford on April 25 and at Twin Valley South on April 26 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Around the county:

Arcanum (8-6, 4-1)

The Trojans won 15-7 over Troy Christian on April 19. The Trojans scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to grab the win. Sophomores Regan Christ and Ethan Kearney along with freshman Lucas Miller each had two RBI. Six more Trojans had a RBI. Three pitchers for Arcanum combined for 10 strikeouts. Arcanum will be at Franklin Monroe on April 25 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Bradford (9-4, 3-1)

The Railroaders won all three games over the weekend. They started the weekend with a 4-2 win over Botkins on April 19. Senior Landon Wills had a RBI and pitched 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Junior Treyl Manuel had four strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. The next day, they swept a double header over Northridge at home. They won 19-9 in the first game. Bradford scored 13 runs in the third inning. Sophomore Colton Gambill had five RBI and a home run. Seniors Trey Schmelzer and Garrett Trevino each had three RBI. Manuel pitched all five innings and had eight strikeouts. They then won 13-2 in the second game. Senior Tucker Miller had a home run. Senior Hudson Hill drove in a pair of runs. Freshman Desmond Keels pitched all five innings and allowed one hit and struck out two batters. Bradford will host Tri-Village on April 25 at 5 p.m. They will then resume their game against Newton on April 26 at 4:30 p.m. They will then host Jackson Center on April 27 at 10 a.m.

Franklin Monroe (4-7, 1-3)

The Jets lost 15-8 at Milton-Union on April 20. Juniors Ty Riffle and Parker Patrick each had two RBI. Junior Chase Stebbins had three strikeouts in two innings of work. Franklin Monroe will host Arcanum on April 25 and then head to Newton on April 26 for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

Greenville (6-9, 3-8)

The Green Wave split their games over the weekend. They lost 13-4 at Piqua on April 19. Junior Adam Edwards had two RBI in the game Freshman Charlie Jasenski had two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Greenville then won 4-2 at Chaminade Julienne on April 20. Edwards and junior Drew Hamilton each drove in a run. Hamilton pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits and had four strikeouts. Greenville will host Troy on April 26 at 5 p.m. and host Milton Union on April 27 at noon.

Versailles (12-3, 2-0)

The Tigers won all three games over the weekend. They started with a 10-0 win at Anna on April 19. Junior Jace Watren had three RBI in the game. Senior AJ Griesdorn had two RBI. Sophomore Eli Keiser pitched all six innings and allowed one hit and had four strikeouts. Versailles then swept a double header at home over Northmont. They won 9-8 in game one in walk off fashion. Watren drove in the winning run on a single. Junior Matt Subler and senior Lane Bergman each had two RBI. Junior Ross Francis had six strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Versailles then won 9-7 in game two behind a five-run second inning. Griesdorn had three RBI in the game. From the mound, Griesdorn got the save and had two strikeouts in his lone inning pitched. Versailles will be at New Knoxville on April 25 at 5 p.m.

