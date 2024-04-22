Lady Tigers grab wins at Newton Cancer Classic; high school softball roundup

Ansonia played great defense behind senior Abby Kramer to grab a win over Russia. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Versailles senior Carley Timmerman had three RBI between both games at the Newton Cancer Classic.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the high school softball scores and stats from the games from April 19 – 21.

Versailles (10-4, 0-2) and Ansonia (10-4, 3-1)

PLEASANT HILL — The Lady Tigers competed in the Newton Cancer Classic on April 19.

Versailles won both games of their double-header at Newton. They started the day with a 14-1 win over Russia then won 10-3 over Newton.

Versailles head coach Tatyana Cotrell said it was great to see the team come out and play with great energy after losing their last three games.

“We came back after losing three games straight this past week. I’m glad our girls came out working hard and hitting the ball in play,” Cotrell said.

After scoring one run in the first inning, Versailles put up seven runs in the second inning. Senior Lauryn Cordonnier had the big hit of the inning with a two-run single with the bases loaded.

Outside of a few errors that led to a Russia run, the Versailles defense and pitching from senior Colleen Hiestand held the Russia offense in check.

Versailles scored two more runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to seal the victory. Hiestand pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits, the first hit coming in the fifth inning, and had seven strikeouts. Cordonnier finished with three RBI in the game.

The team then turned their attention to Newton where they fell behind 3-0 in the second inning. After getting one run back in the third inning, the offense exploded in the fourth inning with five runs.

With two outs and the game tied, Hiestand hit a no-doubter three-run home run to left field to give Versailles a 6-3 lead. Cotrell said Hiestand on the mound and with that home run gives the team energy. Hiestand comes through with that strike or hit that can give the team a boost.

Versailles scored two more runs in the fifth inning and two more runs in the seventh inning. Hiestand had those three RBI while five more players drove in a run.

Cotrell said after shaking up the lineup, they got production from everyone in the lineup.

“We’ve been struggling with the bottom half of our lineup for the past couple of games. I switched somethings up in hopes that we can get it going. It worked today,” Cotrell said.

Sophomore Brooke Bergman pitched all seven innings and had five strikeouts while allowing four hits.

Versailles then hosted Tri-County North for another double-header. They won the first game, 12-0. Hiestand and senior Jenna Dirksen each had a home run. Hiestand had four RBI while Dirksen, senior Cassie Leach and senior Lydia Hecht each had two RBI. Hiestand pitched all five innings and had three strikeouts while allowing four hits.

Versailles won game two, 13-0. The Lady Tigers scored eight runs in the second inning to break open the game. Leach had three RBI while four more players had two RBI. Bergman pitched all five innings and allowed one hit. She also had two strikeouts.

Versailles will host Ansonia on April 25 and then host Arcanum on April 26. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Ansonia came away from the Cancer Classic with a 3-1 win over Russia. They scored all three runs in the first inning and held Russia in check.

Ansonia head coach David Fisherback said the team is starting to play as one on defense and made the winning plays.

“The defense is really starting to come around and shining. We continue to platoon some girls on defense. My five seniors, a lot of experience, are solid on defense. We’re working with some younger kids, getting them in there and trying to mix,” Fisherback said. “They’re starting to learn their roles as in support our team. We’re playing for Ansonia.”

Freshman Addison Geyer drove in two runs on a single. Sophomore Ava Thatcher drove in the third run in the first inning.

Senior Abby Kramer and the Ansonia defense then went to work. They didn’t allow many base runners. When Russia did get some base runners, Ansonia was able to get them out on steal attempts or forcing weak ground balls to get the lead runner.

In the fourth inning, Russia had a runner on second and only one out. Ansonia caught a line drive and got the force out at second to end the inning.

Russia scored on a sacrifice flyout in the sixth inning to make it 3-1. In the seventh inning, Russia got a runner to third base with two outs and the tying run at the plate.

Fisherback said the team is starting to understand scoring and situations better. They are also doing their best to not let that big inning happen.

“Do not let the big innings happen. In that last instance if that runs scores, no big deal. It’s 3-2 and we still have a lead. We play a little bit to protect the lead, but they’re learning,” Fisherback said.

Kramer pitched all seven innings and had three strikeouts while allowing four hits.

The team turned around and won both games of a double header over Madison on April 20. They won 10-9 in the first game. They scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the win. Thatcher and senior Brenna Schmit each had three RBI. Kramer had 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Ansonia then won 11-1 in the second game. Geyer had three RBI and sophomore Kylie Caldwell had two RBI. Sophomore Abby Klingshirn pitched all five innings and had six strikeouts while allowing five hits.

Ansonia will be at Versailles on April 25 and then host National Trail on April 26. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Around the county:

Arcanum (9-7, 5-1)

The Lady Trojans won their fourth straight game with a 6-5 win over Fort Recovery on April 19. They scored one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to grab the win. Junior Kenzie Byrne had a home run and two RBI. Freshmen Ella Flatter and Jordyn Garbig each had two RBI. Freshman Cam Garbig pitched six innings and had three strikeouts. Senior Hannah Kendig pitched an inning and had three strikeouts. Arcanum will be at Franklin Monroe on April 25 and at Arcanum on April 26. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Bradford (4-10, 2-4)

Bradford dropped both games this weekend. They lost 7-1 at Brookville on April 19. The team had nine hits in the game with senior Alani Canan having three of them. Freshman Vivian Harlemen pitched all six innings and had a strikeout. They then lost 20-5 to Benjamin Logan the next day. Benjamin Logan scored 12 runs in the third inning. Senior Tegan Canan had two RBI. Harlemen had three strikeouts in two innings pitched. Tegan Canan pitched 2.1 innings and had a strikeout. Bradford will host Tri-Village on April 25 at 5 p.m. They will then host Coldwater on April 26 at 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (4-14, 3-3)

The Lady Jets lost both games of a double header on April 20 at Fort Loramie. They lost 4-2 to Shawnee in their first game. Senior Jocelyn Gray had two RBI and a home run. Senior Keihl Johnson pitched six innings and allowed four hits with three strikeouts. They then lost 9-3 to Southeastern. Gray and junior Layni Ressler each hit a home run. Senior Olivia Sease had a RBI as well. Johnson had four strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound. Franklin Monroe will host Arcanum on April 25 at 5 p.m. They will then head to Houston on April 26 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Greenville (16-4, 10-1)

The Lady Wave won three games over the weekend. They won 11-2 at Piqua on April 19. Junior Zoey Burns had three RBI and senior Savannah Leach had two RBI. Freshman Lizzie Shaffer had four strikeouts in three innings of work. Greenville then won both games of a double header at Hamilton Ross on April 20. They won 4-3 over Miami East, the fifth ranked school in the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll in Division III. Two runs in the top of the sixth inning helped give Greenville the win. Senior Mahayla Cook and sophomore Kendall Cromwell each had a RBI. Burns had 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work. They won 3-2 over Hamilton Ross. Greenville scored all three runs in the seventh inning to grab the win. Senior Ella McLear had two RBI while Cook drove in the other run. Burns had four strikeouts in three innings of work. Junior Morgan Thompson pitched four innings and had a strikeout. Greenville will host Troy on April 26 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (8-1, 4-0)

The Lady Patriots won both games of a double header at the Newton Cancer Classic on April 20. They won 6-5 over Northwestern. Sophomore Hailey Burk and freshman Reagyn Hager each had two RBI. Sophomore Elizabeth Poling had seven strikeouts in seven innings of work. The team then won 9-8 in extra innings over Riverside. Tri-Village scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Senior Macy Howell drove in the winning run after being hit by a pitch. Howell and freshman Mylee Bierly each had two RBI. Poling had 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Freshman Emma Greer had a strikeout in 2.2 innings pitched. Tri-Village will be at Bradford on April 25 and at Twin Valley South on April 26 starting at 5 p.m. They will then compete in the Dylan Williams tournament on April 27 starting with a game against Mississinawa Valley at 10 a.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].