Food Truck Rally and circus coming to Greenville

The Darke County Food Truck Rally, Craft Show and Circus will be held May 4. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the seventh annual Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The food truck rally will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this first large food truck event of the season. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever. The event will take place rain or shine on Saturday, May 6, at the Darke County fairgrounds.

The food trucks confirmed so far are: Badges BBQ, Beanhive Coffee Company, Bowman’s Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, CaliOH Eats, Chuck’s Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fren-Cheese Eats, Fiske Fries & Cheese Curds, Godown’s Fixins’, Gypsy Kitchen, Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, La Granja Mexican Food, Little Boijon Cuisine, Martin’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mikesell’s Concessions, Nacho Pig, Werling Street Eats & Wholly Smokes BBQ.

They also have a large selection of over 60 craft vendors, artisans, specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops. Spend the day shopping for that special and unique gift for Mother’s Day. The craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and located in the basement of the coliseum and outside under tents.

New this year will be the Circus Spectacular presented by the Cincinnati Circus Company, voted best circus in Ohio for their amazing aerial entertainment that defies gravity. Circus acts include: high flying aerial acrobatics, swinging trapeze, Spanish web, juggling acts, chair stacking, whip cracking, motorcycle performances with an astounding mixture of fun, comedy, agility and skill. All of these acts are in the hands of the Ringmaster who takes you from one amazing talent to the next with loads of comedy and laughs for the whole family. Three high flying performances and spectacular shows up close in the coliseum at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m.. All tickets for adults are only $10 and kids 12 and under are only $5. Kids three and under are free when seated on a parent’s lap.

You can get your tickets at www.itickets.com or at the following link: www.itickets.com/events/476954.html or call the Darke County Fairgrounds at 937-548-5044.

There will be live entertainment in the gazebo with great local bands from Darke County. The live entertainment includes the following: Mora & The Boys from 11 a.m.-noon and from noon-2 p.m. will be Noah Back.

This family-friendly event will have several fun activities for the entire family to enjoy including a petting zoo and pony rides from noon-7 p.m.

Jungle Island Zoo is an extremely entertaining and excitingly educational exotic animal encounter. The petting zoo features a wide variety of rare and unusual animals from around the world. Visitors can observe, pet, and feed the critters and everyone gets a front row seat. Young and old alike are delighted with real hands-on exposure to animals most have only seen on television or in distant zoo enclosures.

Stop by the registration table located across from the gazebo area to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. You will receive an entry ticket for the drawing when you park your car at the fairgrounds. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will be taking care of the parking for the event.

They appreciate all of our local business sponsors for helping promote this great event for our community. Winners will be announced at the top of each hour for the chance to collect a special prize and that can be picked up at the registration table located across from the gazebo.

“We are very excited about celebrating local, small businesses for this much-anticipated event of the season,” said Jason Blackburn, the promoter of the event. “Celebrating and supporting local, small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come. We hope you can join us for a great day with your family by enjoying the large selection of amazing food, great vendors, and family-friendly activities planned throughout the day at the Darke County Fairgrounds.”

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for “The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show”.

You can also contact Blackburn for more information by email at: [email protected].