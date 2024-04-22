McLear heading to Bluffton

Ella McLear was surround by family and friends as she signed her Letter of Inent to continue her education and play softball at Bluffton. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Ella McLear, a standout Lady Wave softball player, will not only further her education but she will also further her softball career. On Thursday, McLear signed her letter of intent to go to school at Bluffton and play for the Beavers softball team.

When looking for colleges, McLear didn’t think it would be Bluffton. “Honestly, I never thought I would end up at Bluffton. I got an email from the coach and decided to go visit. The campus is super nice. The coach is super nice, and I hear from her all the time. We stay in touch constantly. It just felt like a good fit.”

McLear plans to major in exercise science with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.

The Lady Wave softball player will miss being around her current group of teammates. “I love my senior group,” she said. “They’ve been with me all four years and most of my life. They’ve always been there for me and super supportive.” She also praised the underclassmen for being there and being supportive.

McLear believes the lessons taught by Coach Jerrod Newland will follow her to her new school as she continues her education. “He’s taught me a lot of discipline and how to keep your head up and keep going and to tune people out,” she said. She said she will take the “keeping your head up attitude and pushing forward no matter what” attitude with her when she becomes a Beaver.

Before she heads 80 miles north to Bluffton, McLear said she and her seniors have one more goal. They have their eyes on a return trip to Akron and the state softball final.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].