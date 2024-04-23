A# mattress sale coming

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Again, this year, the Arcanum Band Boosters club, A# Club will be hosting their annual Mattress sale. If you’ve never been, this is an excellent way to help our young musicians in a positive way and replace that old mattress in your home! Circle this date on your calendar and plan now to attend and purchase bedding and support the Arcanum music program all at the same time!

On Sunday, May 19th, Arcanum A# Club will be hosting their seventh annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser. A showroom will be set up in the Arcanum Field House with dozens of name-brands, top-quality products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest” mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. They offer all sizes, all price ranges & delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. The proceeds from every sale will benefit the music students of AHS.

Chick-Fil-A is back at AHS and is now being served in the concession stand at the track meets! This week’s track meets are Monday, April 22 and Friday, April 26th will be served in the concession stand at the track! This is another joint fundraising project between the Arcanum Alumni Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters. The last planned Chick-Fil-A night at the track is May 4th.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is proud to announce the alumni scholarship winners this year. This past weekend, the awards were presented at the annual alumni banquet held in the cafetorium on April 20th. The winners were AHS seniors: Liam Chadwick, Kolin Frazee, Rylee Leeper, Hannah Kendig, Arianne Garrison, Carley Rieman, and Jaelyn Hatfield. The Ted Murphy Scholarship was awarded to Ashlyn Miller and the Pay It Forward Scholarship was awarded to Taelen Unger. Congratulations to all these senior students! The association wishes them the best of luck in their academic careers.

Save the Date! A Spirited Night in the Park will return this June 21 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Ivester Park. This will be the 2nd Annual craft beer and seltzer tasting fundraiser for the Arcanum A# Club. Tickets are now available on our EventBrite page for this summer’s Spirited Night in the Park. The Bucket List Players will be cranking live music from 6 to 10 p.m. and participants will receive a full pint commemorative glass, compliments of our Glass Sponsor, Brumbaugh Construction! Special thanks to both Park National Bank and Greenville National Bank who are serving as Overture Sponsors for this event as well! It’s going to be a great night in the park!

Today is the deadline for signing up for Serve Arcanum! The 11th Annual Serve Arcanum program will return on Friday, May 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. again this year. Students at Arcanum High School assisted by teachers and community members will be out in the community again serving in various service projects. This is the 11th year for this outstanding project that helps the citizens of our community. Administrators are now soliciting opportunities to assist you, your business, your organization, with projects that they can help you complete. A few examples are law care, painting, cleaning, and organization. You provide the job and supplies, and the program will provide the labor. Please contact the HS Principal, Ty Cates at

2011 Trojan Avenue or email [email protected]. Signup sheets are available at the Arcanum Post Office. If needed, the rain date will be May 10th.

“April is a moment of joy for those who have survived the winter.” ~ Samuel Johnson

“Winter’s done, and April’s in the skies. Earth, look up with laughter in your eyes!” ~ Charles G.D. Roberts