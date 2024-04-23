MV Agronomy Team brings home banner

Shown are Daniel Hartzell, Aron Hunt, Philip Geesaman, Brandon Miller, Aldon Edger. Submitted photo

MV FFA Wins Banner in Agronomy

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter recognizes Daniel Hartzell, Aron Hunt, Aldon Edger, and Brandon Miller for placing third in the state for the Agronomy CDE.

The team was led by Daniel Hartzell in 11th place, followed by Aron Hunt in 14th, then Aldon Edger in 15th, and finally Brandon Miller in 16th place. On March 23rd, 2024 members from the Chapter participated in the State Agronomy Contest held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

The students were asked questions dealing with insects, larvae, seeds, plants, and diseases. The participants were also given an agronomic scenario and performed the calculations to come up with a crop management plan as a team.

On the Junior High Team, Philip Geesaman placed fifth.

The teams spent many extra hours studying and preparing for this contest even starting practices months in advance and with the help of their coach Jeremy Edger their hard work paid off. Thank you Coach Jeremy for donating your time and knowledge. Congratulations to both Agronomy Teams.