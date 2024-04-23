MV teams compete in skills contests

The Equine Team included Riely Hanes, Paytyn Hiestand, and Matalin Meyer. Submitted photos The General Team included Bryce Watson, Ava Hummel, Emma Brock, Rylie Alexander, and Harley Hanes. Submitted photos

MV FFA Participates in Spring Skills Contest

UNION CITY — On March 23, the Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio Spring Skills competition. It was held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

The Equine Team placed 69th. The team consisted of Paytyn Hiestand, Matalin Meyer, and Riely Hanes. Hiestand led the team placing 69th individually, she was up against over 300 competitors. They were coached by Kelsie Miller. Beforehand they had to take an online test over general equine knowledge and tack identification then in person they placed five classes of horses and one class of hay along with questions over the classes.

The General Livestock Team was made up of Emma Brock, Bryce Watson, Ava Hummel, Harley Hanes, and Riley Alexander. They were coached by Joe Hartzell. Overall the team ranked 85th in the state. Brock led the team placing 303 out of over 1000 individuals. For this competition they took an online test over general knowledge and placed classes of pigs, sheep, cattle, heifers, and goats in person along with questions on the classes.

These teams spent the months leading up to the competition studying and preparing. Great job to both teams and thank you coaches.