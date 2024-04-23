Arcanum MVCTC FFA holds banquet

Recipients of the Chapter Leadership Awards are Mora Menzie, Carrie Denlinger, Jacob Flayler and Ethan Hartman. Submitted photos Outstanding Members Award recipients are Lance Brinksneader, Matthew Denlinger, Charlie Weiss, Cheyenne Swisher, Katelynne Michael and Emilie Fout. Submitted photos Star Members are Ayden Hess, Brooke Anderson, Seth Fearon, and Landon Subler. Submitted photos Star Greenhands are Danicka Michael, Bohdan Menzie and Weston Stephens. Submitted photos The 2024 Arcanum MVCTC FFA Honorary Degree recipient was Principal Ty Cates Shown with FFA President Emilie Fout. Submitted photos The Ben Overhosler Memorial Scholarship recipients are Katie Sharp, Josh Ovehosler, and Emilie Fout. Submitted photos

ARCANUM — The Arcanum MVCTC FFA held its annual banquet on Sunday, April 7. The banquet celebrated the accomplishments that the FFA members accumulated over the past year.

To begin the ceremony Ethan Hartman, Sentinel, introduced and thanked all of the guests of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA. Included in the list of guests were teachers, staff members, board members, and administration from Arcanum and MVCTC. Members were recognized for their participation in various chapter activities and new levels of degree membership attained.

The Officer team presented the CDE plaques and pins for the 2023-2024 School Year. The first CDE of the school years was Rural Soil Judging with the team consisting of Charlie Weiss, Shyanna Cunningham, Lance Brinksneader, Cheyenne Swisher, Bohdan Menzie, Robby Dnniston, and Kenadie Hensley. The Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Team members were Ayden Hess, Charlie Weiss, Noah Egnor, Jackson Weaver, Landon Miller, Seth Fearon, Lance Brinksneader, Dane Byers, Jacob Flayler, Weston Stephens, Landon Subler, Garrett Rose, wyatt Schwartz, Matthew Denlinger, Levi Hatfield, Danicka Michael, and Cameron LeVeck. Ayden, Charlie, Noah, and Jackson qualified for the Ohio FFA State Finals and placed 5th in the State.

The Food Science Contest allowed members to complete product development, taste testing and food safety. Members taking the Food Science online test were Mahayla Locke, Katelynne Michael, Payten Parks, Kamryn Beisner, Mackenzie Byrne, Emilie Fout, Jordan Nottingham, Mora Menzie, Kenadie Hensley, Sara Netzley, Sophia Drew, Marli Morris, Cheyenne Swisher, Alaina Brown, and Liela Fugate.

The Officer Team highlighted the CDE’s that are life skills for everyone. The Job Interview Contest requires members to complete a resume and then complete an in person mock interview. The Job Interview participants were Emilie Fout, Katelynne Michael, Kamryn Beisner, and Danicka Michael. The public speakers for Arcanum were Seth Fearon and Katelynne Michael in Extemporaneous Speaking, Cheyenne Swisher in Beginning Prepared and Emilie Fout in Advanced Prepared.

The Ag Biotechnology Contest participants were Mora Menzie, Landon Miller, Garrett Rose, Katelynne Michael, Cheyenne Swisher, Lance Brinksneader and Jacob Flayler.

The 2024 Grain Merchandising Team members were Charlie Weiss, Seth Fearon, Brooke Anderson, Carrie Denlinger, Lance Brinksneader, Katelynne Michael, Landon Miller, Jacob Flayler, Matthew Denlinger, Ethan Hartman, Colton Pool, Ben Hartman and Garrett Rose. The Grain Merchandising Team qualified for the State Finals. Charlie, Brooke, Carrie and Lance traveled to Wilmington College to test their grain marketing skills in the finals where they finished 2nd in the state.

The Farm Business Management Team also excelled at the State Level finishing 2nd in the Ohio FFA. Team members were Katelynne Michael, Braylen Etherington, Landon Miller, Ethan Hartman, Carrie Denlinger, Brook Anderson, Jacob Flayler Seth Fearon, Luke Henninger, Truman Knaus, Lulus Midlam, Lance Brinksneader, Charlie Weiss, Haley Smith, Ava Gilbert, Mora Menzie, Brady Lock, Blake Weaver, Austin Carlisle, Katie Sharp, Cheyenne Swisher, Nathan Koller, Emilie Fout, Tristan Keckler, Dylan Dillman, and Travis Landis.

Even though the Spring Judging Contests didn’t feel like Spring weather, members were excited to evaluate livestock animals. Members of the General Livestock Team were Lance Brinksneader, Seth Fearon, Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Robby Denniston, Cheyenne Swisher and Carrie Denlinger. The Dairy Judging Team Members were Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Carrie Denlinger, Henry Weiss, Mora Menzie, Lance Brinksneader, Robby Denniston, and Bohdan Menzie.

The second half of the school year offered multiple members the opportunity to compete in agriculture mechanics contests. The first was the Ag Power and Industrial Diagnostics contest with team members Weston Stephens, Matthew Dennlinger, Landon Subler and Cameron LeVeck troubleshooting farm equipment. The Ag Mechanics Skills contests test members on various activities including welding, soldering and tool id. Team members were Noah Egnor, Landon Subler, and Jackson Weaver. The Ag Mechanics team placed 3rd in the district.. Finally the Outdoor Power Contest involved everything small engine related. Members competing were Noah Egnor, Brendan Goewert, and Matthew Denlinger.

The Chapter recognized members for earning membership degrees within the organization. After the Greenhand and Chapter Degree recipients were recognized the officer team handed out plaques to this year’s 4 State FFA Degree Recipients: Brooke Anderson, Jacob Flayler, Katelynne Michael and Seth Fearon. The chapter also has 4 graduates on track to earn the American FFA Degree this coming Fall, Caron Tegtmeyer, Landon Haney, Nick Sharritts, and Tyler Huber. Landon Haney was also recognized as Ohio’s Candidate for the Star American in Agri-Business.

Special Awards were also given to members that excelled throughout the past year. Top fruit sales persons awards were presented to Caleb Burke – 3rd, Cheyenne Swisher – 2nd, Katelynne and Danicka Michael – 1st. Top strawberry sales persons were presented to Katelynne and Danicka Michael – 3rd, Emilie Fout – 2nd, and Cheyenne Swisher – 1st.

Brian Pohlman then addressed the crowd and gave an appreciation to the Arcanum – Butler Local School and Miami Valley CTC Administration and Boards of Education. The chapter advisor then presented the top awards for the evening. FFA Members are tasked with taking on various roles within the organization and leading in numerous events and activities. Members recognized with the Leadership Award were Jacob Flayler, Mora Menzie, Ethan Hartman, and Carrie Denlinger. The top members in each grade were presented with the Outstanding Member Awards. Chapter Advisor Mr. Brian Pohlman talked about each member’s involvement and then presented him or her with a plaque commemorating his or her hard work. They were: Freshman-MAtthew Denlinger, Sophomore-Cheyenne Swisher, Lance Brinksneader and Charlie Weiss, Junior-Katelynne Michael, and Senior-Emilie Fout. Star Awards recognize member’s accomplishments. The Star Greenhand awards winners were Danicka Michael, Bohdan Menzie, and Weston Stephens. The Star Chapter Farmer award, is given to the member that has excelled in a SAE that is related directly to the Farm, this year’s recipient was Landon Subler. The Star Chapter Ag Placement award is given to the member that works in a placement Ag area, this year’s recipient was Brooke Anderson. The Star in Agri-Business award is given to the member that has successfully run their own business, this year’s recipient is Seth Fearon. The Ag Accomplishment Award is awarded to the member that has excelled in Ag and FFA. This year’s Ag Accomplishment Award winner was Ayden Hess.

Senior chapter Officers were recognized for their year of service. The officers were Historian- Ayden Hess, Chapin- Jacob Flayle, and President – Emilie Fout.

During the banquet the chapter was honored to have the Overholser Family present the Ben Overholser Memorial Scholarship to 2 graduating seniors – Katie Sharp and Emilie Fout.

The final award of the night was the Honorary Chapter Degrees. This honor is bestowed on members of the school or community for their contributions to the success of the chapter. This year’s Honorary Chapter Degree was presented to High School Principal Ty Cates.

The ceremony was concluded with the Inductions of the 2024-2024 Arcanum MVCTC Officer Team. President Brooke Anderson, Vice-President Seth Fearon, Secretary Katelynne Michael, Treasurer Carrie Denlinger, Reporter Mora Menzie, Sentinel Lance Brinksneader, Student Advisor Charlie Weiss, Chaplin Ethan Hartman, and Historian Cheyenne Swisher. The Arcanum MVCTC FFA would like to thank everyone for their support of the chapter.