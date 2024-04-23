Addie Klosterman going to Asbury University

Addie Klosterman signs on to Asbury University with her parents Katy (left) and Jesse (right) by her side. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Klosterman celebrates her signing with the coaches that helped her get to this point.

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Addie Klosterman will head to Asbury University and join the track and field team next season.

Klosterman said her faith guided her decision to attend Asbury. It was the best fit for what she wants to do later in life.

“God led me in that direction. I tried to ignore what he was saying and I was trying to go do a bunch of different things. I finally listened and I couldn’t be happier,” Klosterman said.

Greenville track and field head coach Bill Plessinger said Klosterman is a great kid and a great athlete. She had her fair share of Division I opportunities. But, she stayed true to herself and chose the school that was the best fit for her.

“She’s a great kid. She could have gone to bigger schools. She had offers from Wright State and she had offers from other people. She chose to go where she wanted to go for what she wanted to do in life. I have a lot of respect for that,” Plessinger said. “I think she’ll be successful. She’s a hoot to be around. She’s one of a kind.”

Klosterman sees herself as a great fit at Asbury. With her personality, she is ready to meet new people.

“I have a big personality and I love talking to people. I love making friends with people. I think I should be okay,” Klosterman said.

Klosterman said she will compete in the high jump at Asbury. There is a possibility of doing the triple jump and maybe doing a relay race.

Plessinger said Klosterman is athletic enough to do multiple events, more than what she is doing for Greenville right now. He also said out of all the girl high jumpers he has had in his 29 years at Greenville, Klosterman is in the top three of those high jumpers. She is up there with her cousin, Emma Klosterman.

It is a bitter sweet moment for Plessinger to see Klosterman go on to the next level. But, he believes she will be successful in whatever she chooses to do in life.

“She’ll be their number one jumper. Hopefully, she has some success in Division III. Her cousin, Emma, did at Otterbein. It’s kind of sad. I’ve had a Klosterman high jumper for me for eight years. This will be the first time in eight years I have no Klosterman. I’ll miss her, but she will go on to bigger and better things,” Plessinger said.

While at Asbury University, Klosterman plans to study Christian Ministries.

