Toledo Symphony returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present the Toledo Symphony Orchestra in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, May 11; the final concert of DCCA’s 2022-2023 Artists Series season, the performance begins at 7 p.m. The orchestra will be conducted by Emmy-nominated Music Director Alain Trudel, an accomplished composer, who is also one of the world’s most renowned trombonists.

According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, the conductor has created a unique and listenable program that includes beloved familiar compositions by Brahms, Grieg, Bizet, and Bernstein, plus much more. “The maestro promises a performance that will be enjoyed by a broad range of listeners who simply enjoy good music,” Mr. Warner stated.

Since its formation in 1943, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has grown from a core group of twenty-two part-time musicians to become a regionally prestigious ensemble employing sixty-nine full-time professional musicians, as well as numerous others to meet the needs of an expansive and eclectic repertoire. The orchestra, known for the joy they bring to their skillful performances which inspire audiences from 135 different zip codes throughout Ohio and Michigan, reaches an audience of more than 260,000 individuals annually through its performances and education programs.

Sponsors for the TSO concert are Coppock-Hole Trust, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, plus a grant from Ohio Arts Council’s Artists on Tour. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.

Tickets for the concert by Toledo Symphony Orchestra cost $40; students will be admitted at half price. Seats may be purchased by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at DCCA’s office located within Greenville Public Library. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office prior to the performance.