Arcanum competes in state judging

Arcanum MVCTC FFA Members do well at State Judging Contests.

ARCANUM — Members of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA competed in the Ohio FFA Spring Judging Contest on March 23 and 28th in Columbus.

Members competed in General Livestock Judging and Dairy Judging. In the General Livestock contest members evaluated Beef Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Swine. They placed classes, completed market grids and production charts. Members of the Team were Lance Brinksneader, Charlie Weiss, Seth Fearon, Katelynne Michael, Cheyenne Swisher, Robby Denniston, Carrie Denlinger. The team placed 20th in the state out of 192 teams.

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Dairy Judging team members were Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Mora Menzie, Henry Weiss, Lance Brinksneader, Carrie Denlinger, Robby Denniston, Bohdan Menzie. During that contest the members completed the live evaluation of six classes of dairy cattle, answered objective questions about the classes, completed a pedigree evaluation class and a sire selection class. The team placed seventh in the state and qualified for the State Finals.