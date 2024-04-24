Arcanum banners in Grain Merchandising

Members of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Grain Merchandising Team that competed in the State Finals were Lance Brinksneader, Charlie Weiss, Brooke Anderson, and Carrie Denlinger. Submitted photo

Arcanum MVCTC FFA Banners in Grain Merchandising

ARCANUM — Arcanum MVCTC FFA members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Contest.

The purpose of the Grain Merchandising Contest is to stimulate interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products. Arcanum MVCTC FFA members, Charlie Weiss, Seth Fearon, Brooke Anderson, Carrie Denlinger, Lance Brinkseader, Katelynne Michael, Landon Miller, Jacob Flayler, Matthew Denlinger, Ethan Hartman, Colton Pool, Ben Hartman, and Garrett Rose completed the online test portion of the contest on Jan. 23.

During the online test students were given 50 general knowledge questions about Grain Merchandising and five problem solving questions. The questions included puts, calls, basis, and hedging. The team finished in the top 10 in the State and qualified for the State Finals on April 9th. Charlie, Brooke, Carrie and Lance traveled to Wilmington College where they completed a simulation where they were tasked with marketing 20,000 bushels of grain across a calendar year using different grain marketing contracts.

At the end of the contest the team from Arcanum was second in the state. The team members thank Janelle Bell for coaching the team.