Members compete in mechanics contests

Members competing Ag Mechanics Skills Contest were (L to R) Landon Subler, Noah Egnor, and Jackson Weaver Submitted photos Members competing in the District 5 Outdoor Power Contest were Matthew Denlinger, Noah Egnor, and Brenden Goewer. Submitted photos

ARCANUM — On March 5, members competed in the District 5 Ag Mechanics Skills Contest hosted at Arcanum High School. Members of the team were Landon Subler, Noah Egnor, and Jackson Weaver. The purpose of the Ag Mechanics Skills Contest is to assess the students’ skills in agricultural mechanics that occur in maintenance and repair. Students demonstrated the proper use of tools and applied tool use and knowledge to daily situations in agricultural mechanical environments. Some of the activities students completed were: Welding, Electrical Soldering, Pipe Flaring and Fuel Identification. The team finished 3rd in the district.

Another hands-on mechanical contest was the Outdoor Power Contest which was held April 9th at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Members of the Outdoor Power Team were Matthew Denlinger, Noah Egnor, and Brenden Goewert. The Outdoor Power Equipment Career Development Event (CDE) is an extension of the Agricultural Education classroom and laboratory. Additionally, this CDE serves as an authentic assessment designed to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in outdoor power equipment. The skills Agricultural Education students employ in this CDE are the same skills required by outdoor power equipment technicians. The team finished fourth in the district.