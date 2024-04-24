Your Pet can be a star

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Friends of the Shelter will be making 2025 calendars. Enter your pet’s picture for a chance to become a star in the group’s 2025 calendar. The monthly pictures will be made up of local pets. Bring a photo or digital picture to the Darke County Animal Shelter, located just beyond the Sheriff’s Department. All pictures must be submitted by June 7.

You can also submit the form online. Go to http://www.darkecountyfriendsoftheshelter.com/calendar2025 fill out the form and send the digital photo of your pet via e-mail to [email protected].

For more information you can contact the Animal Shelter at 937-547-1645.