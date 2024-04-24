Jasenski presents to Greenville BPW

The BPW Membership Committee hosted the monthly meeting that featured Emily Jasenski as the speaker. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Membership Committee of the Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) hosted the April 11 meeting which was held at the Birchwood Training Center in Greenville. The committee consisted of Chair Desteni Mason, and members Leah Dumas, Hallie Foureman and Susan Fowble.

Committee chair Desteni Mason introduced the featured speaker Emily Jasenski who is a certified Homeopath and Medical Thermographer. She started with opening a yoga studio and added training yoga. Her mantra ‘see a need, fill a need’ led her on her journey of homeopathy. Jasenski invested in a thermography scanner that does head-to-toe infra-red testing. For more information contact Emily through IG@thespiritualhomeopath or check out Facebook: The Crescent Center.

The Membership Committee recognized three new members brought into the local club this year. They are Susan Lohrber, Pegi Deeter and Dena Wulber.

The 2023-2024 BPW Scholarship winners and parents were invited to attend the meeting to be recognized for their success! The winners were: Colleen Steinmetz, winner of the $500 Anna Britton Scholarship from Ansonia High School, BPW $1,000 scholarships – Hanna Kendig (Arcanum High School), Carley Rieman (Arcanum High School), Elizabeth Brewer (Versailles High School), Caroline Anthony (Versailles High School),

Emma Garrison (Versailles High School), Jaelynn Hatfield (Arcanum High School), Arianne Garrison (Arcanum High School), and Heidi Stammen (Versailles High School).

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Information on BPW can be found on Facebook at Greenville BPW. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Desteni Mason at 937-459-3350 or at [email protected].