FM prepares for 2024 prom

Congratulation to the Franklin Monroe’s Prom Court. This year’s Prom will take place at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, April 27. Before heading down to Prom the Junior Class invites the community to attend its Promenade in our cafetorium starting promptly at 3:30 p.m. The royalty will be crowned at that time. The Senior Prom Court includes Ethan Warner, Olivia Sease, Quinter Garber, Keihl Johnson, Carson Figel, Jozlynn Wintrow, Gage Wackler, Hallie Aslinger, Dalton Winterrowd, not pictured is Natalie Suter.
Junior Prom court candidates are Keir Boyd, Adi Tucker, Trey Wilson, Allison Mulenkamp, Parker Patrick, Maura Yount, Chase Stebbins, Ashley Saylor, Ty Riffle, and Layni Ressler.