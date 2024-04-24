Arcanum High School announced its 2024 Prom Court – (back row) Juniors Landon Wagner, Landon Miller, Ethan Hartman, Seniors Ethan Bennett, Luke Henninger, Lane Byrne, Brady Lock, Rylan Murray, Kolin Frazee, Garrett Rose, (front row) Juniors Mora Menzie, Brooke Anderson, June Cooke, Seniors Lily Johnting, Arianne Garrison, Ashlynn Miller, Carley Rieman, Rylee Leeper, Katie Sharp, and Jaelynn Hatfield. Arcanum’s Prom will be held at Willow Tree on Saturday, April 27, 8-11 p.m. Prom Court will be announced at 9 p.m. Family and friends of students on Prom Court are invited to attend the ceremony and are cordially asked to leave after the event concludes. After Prom will be held at Thunder Bowl in Englewood from 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Students need to arrive by midnight. There will be pizza, snacks and door prizes.
Arcanum names Prom Court