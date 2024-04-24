One injured in crash near Arcanum

GREENVILLE — On April 23, at approximately 8:56 a.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Fire and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and Alternate State Route 49 North for a two-vehicle injury crash.
An investigation revealed a 2017 gray Chevy Malibu driven by David Brisker, 60, of Arcanum was stopped northbound on Alternate State Route 49 North at the intersection of State Route 49. Brisker then failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection and collided with a 2014 black Ford Fusion driven by Tyler Boner, 35, of Greenville who was traveling southeast on State Route 49. Boner was transported to Wayne HealthCare for his injuries and Brisker was uninjured. Brisker was cited for failure to yield the right of way.