By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Darke County Drug task Force is taking back unwanted prescription drugs. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

On April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Darke County Drug Task Force along with Darke County Family Health, Darke County Solid Waste, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Those wishing to participate can bring their medications for disposal to Darke County Family Health at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. This collection is for items in pill form only. Creams, powders, or liquids will not be accepted, and participants my feel free to mix all unwanted drugs in a zipper bag.

The City of Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office both have a permanent drop-box available to the public as well. This container is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added convenience in properly disposing of unwanted drugs.

Authorization to waive zoning and building permit fees and reimburse fees already paid for the repair, reconstruction, or other work associated with storm damage by the March 2024 tornadoes. A damage assessment list was created by Miami County Commissioners to instruct the Department of Development to waive fees normally required for building and zoning permits for repair, reconstruction, and other work associated with damage from the March 14th tornadoes.

“Now this does not mean they do not have to submit plans, it just means they will not be charged administration fees to rebuild their buildings destroyed by the tornado,” Aultman said.

The department was instructed to refund all permit fees already paid for repair, reconstruction, and other work associated with storm damage.

“If anyone comes in with questions, they do have a list the DEA submitted with a list of affected homes,” Aultman said. “If you think your house outside that region was affect even though you’re not on that list, it is up for discussion.”

The resolution was approved and moved to cover the March 14, tornado damage to buildings, structures, and other properties throughout Darke, Auglaize, Mercer, and Miami Counties.

“It is going to be a little bit of a cost savings for all those effected by the March tornadoes,” Aultman said.

The commissioners meet for Regular Session every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in their administrative building; 520 Broadway Street, Greenville. Sessions are open to the public.

