Arcanum woman CareFlighted after crash

Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On April 25, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 South and Alternate State Route 49 north in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2010 Honda Odyssey, driven by Lindsy Bolton, 36, of Arcanum was stopped northbound on Alternate State Route 49 north at State Route 49 at the posted stop sign. Bolton failed to yield after a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 1995 Chevy truck, driven by David Miller, 66, of Arcanum. Both vehicle’s traveled off the left side of the roadway coming to rest in the ditch.

Miller was treated and released from the scene. Bolton was extricated by mechanical means and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, her condition is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.