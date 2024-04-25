Commissioners invests over $2 million into County Resurfacing Project

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners entered into a construction contract with the Walls Bros. Asphalt Co. for the County Resurfacing Project. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The Darke County Engineer’s estimate is $2,713,567.45, and Walls Bros came in under it with an estimated total of $2,707,687 total. Roads for the project include Gordon-Landis, Willowdell, Hillgrove-Ft. Recovery, Hillgrove Ft. Recovery, Arcanum-Bears Mill, Preble Co.-Butler TWP., and Hillsgrove-Southern for a total of 25.05 miles.

While the roads will be reconstructed this year, development with the Brownfield & Remediation Program will also continue, as the commissioners signed a notice of an award to Denlinger Enterprises, Inc.

The Greenville company will complete site improvements for the former Gettysburg School. Their bid was opened April 22nd, and the contract was awarded for $26,550.

A transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Board of Elections to return the unspent HAVA Elections Security Grant was approved. $50.03 was transferred from Machines and Equipment and $307.45 from other operating were moved to the Refund Prior Year Revenue Fund. Also, a total of $500 was transferred from the DC Sheriff’s personal service contracts fund to the travel, lodging, and meals fund to cover future expenses.

There was also an increase in revenue and appropriations for the DC Board of Elections HAVA Elections Security Grant. This is for the interest earned on the grant funds that were unknown on January 1st. A total of $22.54 was earned.

A mandatory expense for Adult Probation Officer Search Drills 2024 for Kira Burton and Kelsey Monnin was approved. The total cost for the May 2nd training is $120.

The commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for their public Regular Sessions. They are located at 520 S Broadway in Greenvile.

To Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].