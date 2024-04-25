Three air ambulances called to crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Arcanum Rescue, MedFlight and two CareFlight helicopters responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On April 25, at approximately 7:59 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies, New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Arcanum Rescue, MedFlight and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to State Route 121 and Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road in reference to a two vehicle head on injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2003 Buick Lesabre, driven by Melissa Leonard, 42, of Richmond, Ind. was northbound on State Route 121 approaching Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road. Leonard attempted to make a left (westbound) turn onto Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road and turned into a brown 2013 Hyundai Accent, driven by Mary Del Rosario Lamas Funk, 24, of Greenville who was southbound.

Leonard was treated and released from the scene. Funk was extricated by mechanical means and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where she is listed in serious condition. Funk’s six-year-old female passenger was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by MedFlight, where she is listed in serious condition. Funk’s two-year-old male passenger was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by MedFlight, where he is listed in serious condition. Both children were in child safety seats.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene for further investigation.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.